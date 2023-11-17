Gubernatorial Inauguration plans in motion for Dec. 12 Published 10:30 am Friday, November 17, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced some of the details surrounding his second term inauguration during a Thursday press conference at the Capitol.

“December 12 is going to be an amazing day for our Commonwealth,” said Britainy Beshear, “and we can’t wait to share it with everybody.”

The tentative schedule of events in Frankfort that day include:

8:30 a.m. – A breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 West Broadway.

9:30 a.m. – An inaugural Worship Service just around the corner from the History Center at First Christian Church, 310 Ann Street.

1 p.m. – The inaugural parade along Capital Avenue.

3 p.m. – The public swearing in ceremony on the front steps of the Capitol.

8 p.m. – The Inaugural Grand March inside the Capitol.

9 p.m. – The Inaugural Gala in a tent at the Capitol Annex.

The first lady also announced there will be as Inauguration Poster Contest for all Kentucky children, just like they did four years ago.

“Art is a great way for to have kids participate and express themselves,” she said. “The poster contest celebrates the 62nd Gubernatorial Inauguration them, ‘Forward Together.’ This theme is important to us, as we want to pay tribute to how Kentuckians came together and got us over so many hard times over the past four years, and how together we moved forward and got to where we are today, as we build a bright future.”

Britainy Beshear says for children ages 6-17, the challenge is simple. “Imagine what Kentuckians can accomplish in the future, by continuing to work together. Then, draw a picture of that goal. To parents, caregivers, and teachers, we realty appreciate your support in helping children get involved in this important day.”

Posters should be submitted, unframed on paper no larger than 12 by 16 inches and include a completed entry form (Word or PDF) attached to the back of the poster. All entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, and mailed to:

Kentucky State Capitol

ATTN: Poster Contest Panel

700 Capitol Ave., Suite 112

Frankfort, KY 40601

For a complete list of contest rules and additional information, click here.