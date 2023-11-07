2023 General Election results for Harlan Co.
Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
The numbers in this story represent only a partial count of the vote thus far.
The polls are now closed across Kentucky with the race for the Governor’s Mansion between Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron highlighting a ballot full of constitutional offices up for grabs.
Several local races are on the ballot for Harlan County including: a district court judgeship, a seat on the Loyall City Council and a seat on the county fiscal court.
Races for the Lynch City Council and for constable in the 3rd Magisterial District only feature one candidate on the ballot.
Follow here for how the races turn out in Harlan County.
Follow the state-wide results with the Enterprise’s sister site, Bluegrass Live, or on Twitter with reporter Sarah Michels.
Harlan County races
26th Judicial District, District Court
Cynthia Renee Allison: 1,088
Timothy Jason Jackson: 2,078
Danny Lee Lunsford, Jr.: 720
Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District
Paul Caldwell: 606
Robert “Leo” Miller: 647
Loyall City Council
Ashley Bledsoe: 14
Richard W. Call: 26
Lynch City Council
Jerry L. Edwards: 125
Constable, 3rd Magisterial District
C. Wayne Creech: 594
State races
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Daniel Cameron and Robert M. “Robby” Mills (R): 2,862
Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman (D): 1,646
Secretary of State:
Michael Adams (R): 3,476
Charles “Buddy” Wheatley (D): 888
Attorney General:
Russell Coleman (R): 3,476
Pamela Stevenson (D): 989
Auditor of Public Accounts:
Allison Ball (R): 3,494
Kimberly “Kim” Reeder (D): 854
State Treasurer:
Mark H. Metcalf (R): 3,283
Michael Bowman (D): 1,034
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Jonathan Shell (R): 3,401
Sierra J. Enlow (D): 929