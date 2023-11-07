2023 General Election results for Harlan Co. Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The numbers in this story represent only a partial count of the vote thus far.

The polls are now closed across Kentucky with the race for the Governor’s Mansion between Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron highlighting a ballot full of constitutional offices up for grabs.

Several local races are on the ballot for Harlan County including: a district court judgeship, a seat on the Loyall City Council and a seat on the county fiscal court.

Races for the Lynch City Council and for constable in the 3rd Magisterial District only feature one candidate on the ballot.

Follow here for how the races turn out in Harlan County.

Follow the state-wide results with the Enterprise’s sister site, Bluegrass Live, or on Twitter with reporter Sarah Michels.

Harlan County races

26th Judicial District, District Court

Cynthia Renee Allison: 1,088

Timothy Jason Jackson: 2,078

Danny Lee Lunsford, Jr.: 720

Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District

Paul Caldwell: 606

Robert “Leo” Miller: 647

Loyall City Council

Ashley Bledsoe: 14

Richard W. Call: 26

Lynch City Council

Jerry L. Edwards: 125

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District

C. Wayne Creech: 594

State races

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Daniel Cameron and Robert M. “Robby” Mills (R): 2,862

Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman (D): 1,646

Secretary of State:

Michael Adams (R): 3,476

Charles “Buddy” Wheatley (D): 888

Attorney General:

Russell Coleman (R): 3,476

Pamela Stevenson (D): 989

Auditor of Public Accounts:

Allison Ball (R): 3,494

Kimberly “Kim” Reeder (D): 854

State Treasurer:

Mark H. Metcalf (R): 3,283

Michael Bowman (D): 1,034

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Jonathan Shell (R): 3,401

Sierra J. Enlow (D): 929