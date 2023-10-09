Lady Bears capture regional middle school championship Published 3:35 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

The Harlan County elementary and middle school cross country teams traveled to Corbin last Monday to compete in the 13th Region Elementary and Middle School Championships. The girls middle school team was the overall champions with 18 points, beating Corbin by 26 points and North Laurel by 43 points.

“I’m really proud of these girls. They came into this meet very focused and they performed great. They all packed up really well, and I was pleased with their attack on the second half of the course,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “That’s something we’ve really been working on in practice.

“I told them afterward that they’re the first middle school team to win the region in HC history. Making history is important because there will only be one ‘first.’ They’ve worked really hard, and they deserve it.”

Harlan’s fourth- through sixth-grade girls won the meet with 15 points. The kindergarten through third-grade boys won with 25 points.

“We are so proud of our elementary and middle school runners and the performances they had during the 13th Region Championship. Our young groups have shown such dedication to the sport this year,” Harlan coach Anne Lindsey said. “Coach Erin Alred has invested so much time in training techniques and developing a love of running in our athletes. We couldn’t be more proud of both our girls and boys teams.”

Lauren Lewis led the middle school girls to their victory, winning the race with a time of 11:27.47 and setting a new school record. She was immediately followed by Gracie Roberts (11:45.15) and Kiera Roberts (12:06.93). Charli Shepherd finished fifth with a time of 12:22.85. Jaycee Simpson (12:35.75) placed eighth.

“Lauren ran a great race. Running under 12 minutes on a 3,000 meter course is super impressive,” Vitatoe said. “I’m very proud of her. She has a bright future ahead of her.

“Gracie, Kiera, Charli, and Jaycee also ran great races tonight. I really like their drive and determination to go after anyone who is in front of them. That’s a great trait to have as a runner, and it’s rare to find it in an entire group of girls. They’re a special group.”

Harlan’s Harper Carmical finished seventh with a time of 12:26.66.

Harlan County’s Tanner Daniels won the boys middle school race with a time of 9:10.84.

“I’m so proud of Tanner. He’s won the regional titles at both the elementary and middle school levels,” Vitatoe said. “He was in complete control of this race, and he attacked the second half well.

“He’s a special runner. For all his talent, he is also an incredibly hard worker. He lives, eats, and breathes the sport and deserves to continue to succeed.”

Cooper Thomas placed 11th with a time of 11:49.74 to pace Harlan. Michael Lindsey finished 30th with a time of 16:25.22, while Landon Traylor (32nd) finished with a time of 21:52.36.

The elementary teams were split.

Lillie Carver won the girls fourth- through sixth-grade race with a time of 7:00.79. She was immediately followed by Priscilla Stewart (7:39.32), Zoe Lawson (7:43.41), Addison Sanford (7:51.10) and Mckenzie Petrey (7:59.29). Rounding out the results were Josephine Toll (21st, 9:22.70), Vivian Smith (26th, 10:15.21), Natalie Adams (28th, 10:30.69) and Ila Hendrickson (31st, 10:50.92).

Harlan County’s Isabella Burkhart finished 16th with a time of 9:02.99.

Hutton Sherman finished fourth overall with a time of 6:53.29, leading Harlan County to a second-place finish in the boys fourth- through sixth-grade race. Trey Creech was sixth with a time of 7:01.60. Jacob Brock placed 17th with a time of 7:32.14, immediately followed by Robby Johnson (7:33.92). Rounding out the results were Connor Banks (32nd, 8:40.81), Ben Crain (39th, 9:15.53), Levi Hensley (41st, 9:24.28), Landin Blackwelder (46th, 9:54.54), Zakk Collins (50th, 10:18.01), Colton Hensley (55th, 10:25.64), Hunter Asher (58th, 10:48.41), Jordan Sargent (62nd, 11:03.35) and Jonah Doyle (69th, 13:14.74).

Mason Raleigh paced Harlan, finishing 23rd with a time of 8:07.61. He was immediately followed by Tucker White (8:09.73) and Thomas Miller (8:10.21). Canaan Bolton (8:29.33) and Andrew Alred (8:51.49) were 31st and 35th, respectively. The team placed third overall.

Aiden Browning finished second with a time of 7:27.09 in the boys kindergarten through third-grade race to lead Harlan. Ben Parsons was fourth with a time of 7:51.92, while Kash Bailey (7:55.91) placed sixth. Other finishers were Kelton Dean (12th, 8:26.41), Rhett Davis (17th, 8:50.42), Braxton Sizemore (18th, 8:58.43), Skylar Boggs (19th, 9:03.34), Justyce Young (27th, 9:42.40) and Emmett Alred (29th, 9:50.10).

To lead Harlan County, Tate Sherman placed 14th with a time of 8:44.77. Jonah Sargent was 20th with a time of 9:07.19. Sawyer Shackleford (24th) finished with a time of 9:20.44. Other finishers were Deacon Lisenbee (38th, 10:33.06), Hunter Evans (39th, 10:39.83), Brayden Perkins (41st, 11:09.42), Noah Blackwelder (42nd, 11:35.05), Jase Sargent (43rd, 11:55.93), Micah Lawson (44th, 12:08.55) and Gunnar Green (45th, 13:09.92). The team placed third overall.

Ella Brock finished seventh with a time of 8:54.65 in the girls kindergarten through third-grade race to lead Harlan County to a second-place finish. Bella Burkhart (9:14.43) was 13th, immediately followed by Sadie Shackleford (9:18.05). Rounding out the results were Payton Blackwelder (18th, 9:31.10), Kaylyn Lawson (21st, 9:45.56), Paisleigh Asher (23rd, 9:50.65), Nevaeh Perkins (28th, 10:10.21), Landri Dagnan (31st, 10:34.00), Nevaeh Stone (36th, 10:48.74), Kadie Lawson (37th, 10:53.12), Peyton Sherman (44th, 11:26.01), Evva Hensley (45th, 11:27.59), Charlotte Mitchell (47th, 11:46.78), Macie Lawson (48th, 12:03.85) and Madilyn Turner (49th, 12:14.84).

“I am so very proud of this team. Our girls were amazing. Everyone worked so hard tonight and our kindergarten through third grade runners brought home the runner up trophy,” Harlan County elementary coach Jennifer Brock said. “Isabella Burkhart was our only female runner in the fourth- through sixth-grade race and she represented our team well, finishing in the top 20 in a very competitive field. The kindergarten through third grade boys team ran well tonight and they are so encouraging of each other. They are a special group. Our fourth- through sixth-grade boys also finished second as a team against tough competition. The HC cross country program has always been amazing, and with these young runners, I believe they will continue to keep this program in the spotlight.”

Harlan’s Julianne Miller placed third with a time of 8:12.22. Ellianna Carver (10:26.16) and McKinley Taylor (10:38.36) were 31st and 34th, respectively. Rebecca Adams was 40th with a time of 11:08.49. Hannah Adams (11:20.55) placed 42nd. The team placed fourth overall.

Both teams will return to action on Monday at Bell County for the Bobcat Elementary and Middle School Challenge.