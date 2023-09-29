Ale-8-One announces return of Roxa Kola Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The drink that started it all for Winchester’s Ale-8-One will return in November.

The company announced this week that Roxa Kola, the first soda formula developed by its founder, George Lee Wainscott, will make a seasonal return on Nov. 1 to mark Ale-8’s 121st anniversary.

Created in 1906, Wainscott named the beverage in honor of his first wife, Roxanne, and it proceeded the creation of his signature creation by over 20 years.

Ale-8-One discontinued Roxa Kola in the late 1960s.

But now it is back after a two-year process of refining the recipe and company officials are pleased with the result.

“We think this update on Roxa Kola is the perfect mix of where we’ve been and where we’re going. After all, knowing who you are and what you stand for is always in good taste,” said Daphne Phipps, the company’s director of product excellence and innovation.

CMO Kevin Price said that the laborious process is in tune with the company’s vision of keeping Wainscott’s legacy alive.

“Preserving a family legacy is a difficult business. However, that natural friction forces out the very best of our passions to create. From the flavor to the branding, we gave acute care to the little things and added a few sprinkles of things done just a bit differently so that tastemakers and flavor seekers alike take notice,” Price said.