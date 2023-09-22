Gov. Brereton Jones will lie in state in Kentucky Capitol on Monday

Published 1:30 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Kentucky’s 58th governor, Brereton Jones will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. (KET screenshot)

Kentucky Lantern

The public is invited to pay respects to the late Gov. Brereton Jones, who will lie in state in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 25.

Jones’ family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Kentucky’s 58th governor, Jones served from 1991 to 1995 . He served as lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991. He died Sept. 18 at 84.

“Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

A funeral service will be held in Midway on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with private burial to follow.

On Tuesday, Beshear directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Jones’ honor until sunset on Sept. 26. Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth are encouraged to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

