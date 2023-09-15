Splawn sets record in Bears’ victory over Buckhorn Published 10:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Staff Report

Harlan County junior Ray Splawn set a school record for career goals when he scored last Thursday in the Bears’ 4-3 win over visiting Buckhorn.

Spawn, Brayden Miller, Bradley Brock and Luther Gross had goals for the 4-5 Bears. Keaton Simpson recorded 12 goalkeeper saves, while Miller added four.

The Bears returned to action Tuesday at home against Middlesboro with a 4-3 win.