Noah Carol Canady, 24 Published 7:50 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Noah Carol Canady, a beloved member of the Harlan County community, passed away on August 25, 2023 at her campus residence at Auburn University. Noah, age 24, was born on June 1, 1999.

Noah is survived by her adoring mother, Melodie Rose Hatfield; her loving grandmother, Judy Carol Noah (Big Mama); her uncle and aunt, Dondi (whom she affectionately called Unc) and Stacy Noah (Aunt Stacy); her cousins with whom she had a close bond, Emersyn and Trent Noah; her person, Chris Dixon; half-siblings, Travis and Tory Canady; lifelong friends, Kaylea Gross and Katie Bennett Walker; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Kevin Hatfield; grandfather, Don Noah; great-grandparents, Needham (Pa) and Rosetta (Mama Rose) Saylor and Clyde and Mamie Noah.

Services were held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Harlan Funeral Home. A private burial followed with her family serving as pallbearers.

As Noah battled diabetes from nine months of age, complications from the disease were too much for her to overcome. Seeing the gravity of the chronic disease and the resulting daily toll on Noah’s body, her family directs all who feel led to contribute to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in hopes of one day finding a cure for juvenile diabetes.

Harlan Funeral Home is assisting the family and friends of Noah.