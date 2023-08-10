Harlan County District Court News Published 3:30 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

• Trayvon Long, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession, improper display of registration plate — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Ruby Bennett, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Derek A. Tindell, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree attempted burglary — jury trial scheduled June 11, 2024.

• Christopher Fultz, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Roy Maggard, 46, of Baxter, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert Black, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Corey A. York, third-degree criminal trespassing — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Timothy Blanton, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Brittany C. Cothern, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Derek N. Akal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Frank Everett Lee, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Dakota Bray, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Dallas C. Blanton, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Michael Hagle, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled Sept. 12.

• Cameron Lillian Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Faren M. Sturgill, 37, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, owner permitting vicious dog to run at night — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Anthony Smith, 49, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to pay $105 in restitution.

• Ronnie Duncan, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Gene D. Wheeler, 33, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled July 23, 2024.

• Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Christopher Huff, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Bradley Wayne Lewis, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Rodney G. Combs, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Linda Leann Engle, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Jennifer Michelle Boles, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 10.

• Brandon Lee Gilliam, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Regina Lewis Linder, careless driving, no tail lights, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Mary A. Cornett, 51, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Joseph John Luzzi, third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 15.

• Steven Miller, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Brandon J. Helton, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Richard Skylar Caldwell, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Mary Ellen Saylor, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Crystal L. Oaks, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Jamie Rae Cornett, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Robert N. Jordan, 78, first-degree possession of a controlled (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brittney Leann Polson, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• William C. Trosper, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Gene D. Wheeler, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled July 23, 2024.

• Hope House, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.

• Gary Turner, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Ronnie W. Duncan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Amy Lake, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 18.

• Charles A. Clem, 33, trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl, first offense), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Joshua Nantz, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Joshua Lee Bowman, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 18.