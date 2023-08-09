Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Elora K. McMillian vs. Marcus A. McMillian — child support and medical insurance.

• Nicole C. Allen vs. Erica R. Burgan — child support and medical insurance.

• Justin Templeton vs. Sasha Templeton — dissolution of marriage.

• Stephanie Turner vs. Brandon Isom — dissolution of marriage.

• Heather Hall vs. Walmart Claims Services, Incorporation — premises liability.

• Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs. Lyttle Combs — credit card debt collection.

• Jennifer Boles vs. Jordan Boles — dissolution of marriage.

• Jay Rentals, LLC, vs. Gordon Fultz, et al. — contract dispute.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Terry L. Smith — property damage.

• Charles Jones, et al, vs. Kristi Jones, et al. — custody.

• Citibank, N.A. vs. James Hicks – credit card debt collection.

• Sheila Farley vs. Big O Enterprises, LLC — premises liability.

• Haley B. Cox vs. Scotty M. Cox — dissolution of marriage.

• Hiram Grover Fields vs. Monica Leann Fields — dissolution of marriage.

