Harlan County District Court News

Published 11:19 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Charles Brandon Sizemore, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — continued for arraignment June 19.

• Dakota Bray, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Johnny W. Harris, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled March 5, 2024, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Joseph John Luzzi, third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 15.

• Jordan R. Howard, 22, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Glen Richard Smith, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 19.

• Brianna Middleton, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 21.

• Carlos Zachary Farmer, 52, improper passing — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Jonathon Henry Sizemore, 29, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Marilyn Goldsberry, second-degree disorderly conduct — pretrial conference scheduled June 19.

• Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Marsha M. Griffey, 44, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Karen Southerland, 55, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on emergency.

• Wallace Saylor, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — pretrial conference scheduled June 19.

• Samuel Creech, 22, failure to illuminate headlights, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 30 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Dalton Mitchell Lay, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 19.

• Brad J. Florek, 47, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9 (no violent contact).

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Anthony S. Smith, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

• Clayton Tony Fultz, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pretrial conference scheduled June 19.

• Chase Gregory Nantz, violation of local county ordinance, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licensed — continued for arraignment June 26.

• Carl Hunter Howard, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 26.

• Rhonda Howard, 53, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial Jan. 9.

• Jennie M. Cargle, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 26.

• Rick Turner, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 29.

• Dustin R. Massingale, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 26.

• Michael Lunsford, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — status hearing scheduled Aug. 7.

• Ruby Bennett, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Carakay Evelyna Brock, 28, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $183, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree promoting contraband — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Mary A. Dunson, 40, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charges, dismissed.

• Wendy Varner, 46, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Chad Goddard, 20, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to comply with helmet law, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 2, 2024.

• David Curtis, 20, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Food City properties.

