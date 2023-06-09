Harlan County Courthouse News Published 4:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Civil Lawsuits

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Nicholas Clay — credit card debt collection.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Heather Allen — credit card debt collection.

• Capital One, N.A., vs. Ronald T. Ray — contract dispute.

• Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs. Melissa Dean — credit card debt collection.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Dereck Sage — credit card debt collection.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Rebecca G. Allen — credit card debt collection.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Thomas J. Holden — credit card debt collection.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs Alexis Rogers — credit card debt collection.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Rondal Hamilton — credit card debt collection.

• Crown Asset Management, LLC, vs. Vickie L. Rhymer — credit card debt collection.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Rebecca R. Amburgey — credit card debt collection.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Patricia L. Brooks — credit card debt collection.

District Court

• • Alton W. Miracle, 24, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Tamara Robbins, 37, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Amy Nicole Adkins, 38, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 21.

• William C. Evans, 29, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $198 on the first two charges; other charge, dismissed.

• Thomas Logan Morgan, 24, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Orlando H. Noe, 50, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• James Acelinger, 36, theft by unlawful taking — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9, 2024.

Cassandra Hyatt, 28, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Joshua Renters, 36, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — waived to grand jury.

Derek N. Akal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled June 12. Fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Cassandra Hyatt, 28, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 12.

• William Frank Lucas, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Feb. 13, 2024.

• Judy Milwee, 61, of Baxter, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $500 (court costs waived).

• Benjamin C. Pace, 29, propagation and holding of protected wildlife — pleaded guilty, fined $250 (court costs waived).

• Laceianne Risner, 21, of Harlan, dogs to be licensed, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, harboring a vicious animal, violation of local city ordinance — continued for review June 12.

• Anthony S. Smith, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no • registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

• Christopher Fultz, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Gladys R. Wallace, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

• Gene Wheeler, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Terry T. Jenkins, 24, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Tina Marie Jones, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Kenneth O. Howard, 52, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 26.

• Rhonda Howard, 53, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial Jan. 9, 2024.

• Justin McQueen, 35, menacing, resisting arrest, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), four counts if third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Williams Cox, 41, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.