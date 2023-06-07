Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The following is a list of arrest activity by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. They are not an indication of innocence or guilt.

Zebadiah Carter, 37, of Paris, was arrested on May 30, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and public intoxication by a controlled substance. Carter was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jessica Miles, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on May 30. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication by controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miles was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Robert Pace, 32, of Harlan, was arrested on May 31, by the Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, and public intoxication by controlled substance. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

Mathew Johnson, 31, of Evarts, was arrested on June 1, by the Evarts City Police. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Donald Buell, 52, of Wallins, was arrested on June1, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.