Police chase ends peacefully in Clark County Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Matt Cizek

Winchester Sun

According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), a pursuit involving multiple agencies – including both the Winchester Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office – took place and ended without harm on Monday, June 5,

A stolen 2018 black Honda Accord was observed by KSP driving on Newtown Pike.

Earlier in the day, the Lexington Police Department had been in pursuit of that same vehicle and contacted the KSP, Richmond Post, in reference to a “be on the lookout” (bolo) of the stolen vehicle.

Although a traffic stop was initiated, the vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling on I-75 South in Fayette County moments before 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle’s operator exited at the 96-mile marker on I-64 eastbound, continuing until entering Winchester’s city limits.

Upon entering the city limits of Winchester, the pursuit was terminated.

The Winchester Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed the vehicle and initiated emergency equipment to bring it to a stop.

However, the vehicle continued driving on East Washington Street.

It struck a Kentucky State Police Cruiser head-on near the intersection of East Washington Street and Canewood Drive in Clark County.

After the collision, the vehicle rolled down an embankment, coming close to striking a resident during the process.

The female operator, a sixteen-year-old juvenile from Fayette County, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

She was taken into custody and lodged at a juvenile detention center.

The passenger, an 18-year-old female also from Fayette County, was taken into custody and lodged at the Clark County Detention Center.

The KSP trooper and K-9 inside the vehicle collided with were not injured.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing