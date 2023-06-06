K-9 assists in arrest of Coldiron man Published 11:15 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A Coldiron man is facing charges including fleeing or evading police after allegedly attempting to run during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, Ronald Williams, 47, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop in the Bledsoe community on Saturday. At first, failing to stop, the vehicle eventually stopped, at which time a man fled from the vehicle on foot while the deputy detained a female.

A deputy and the officer’s K-9, Sjors, then arrived on the scene to assist. The K-9 began to track the fleeing man. Sjors stayed on the man’s trail for approximately a half mile, locating the man as he attempted to hide in the woods. Both the man and woman were found to have active warrants.

Williams was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations. He was additionally served with three bench warrants.

Angel Foley, 28, of Cawood, was served with a bench warrant.

Both Williams and Foley were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.