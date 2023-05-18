Harlan County Circuit Court News

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Shannon Burton vs. Brandon Burton — dissolution of marriage.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Brittany Banks — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Michael Duff — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Robert Jordan — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Angela Lewis — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Reba Johnson-Lewis — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. William Shoemaker — contract dispute.
Citibank vs. Felix A. Davis — credit card debt collection.
Elizabeth Ann Gross vs. George Nicholas Gross — dissolution of marriage.
Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jordan Ryan Howard — automobile dispute.
LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Robert Scearse — credit card debt collection.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Harold Glenn Craycraft Jr., et al. — foreclosure.
Jacob Smith vs. Norma Smith — dissolution of marriage.
Buddy Wright vs. Christine Wright — dissolution of marriage.

