Evarts man facing drug trafficking charge Published 4:27 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

An Evarts man is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug by local law enforcement.

Last Thursday, Randy Perry, 48, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed him concerning an ongoing investigation.

According to a Harlan County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies went to a residence in the Verda community to speak to Perry. When the interview concluded, the deputies determined Perry had an active warrant.

The deputies informed Perry of the warrant, at which point Perry allegedly stepped into his residence and tossed two bags containing suspected controlled substances and a small amount of cash out of his pocket. According to the release, the deputies observed suspected methamphetamine in plain sight, leading them to secure the residence while they obtained a search warrant. When the search warrant was executed, the deputies located suspected methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Perry was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Perry was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $11,000.