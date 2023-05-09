Lady Dragons fall to visiting Leslie County Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Visiting Leslie County scored three runs in the sixth inning last Tuesday as the Lady Eagles defeated Harlan 8-5.

Peyton Turner claimed the win for Leslie County (12-8). Emily Caldwell also pitched.

Charity Cornett paced the Lady Eagles with a double and single. Haley Jones added two singles. Royce Osborne followed with a double. Kylee Lewis, Turner and Autumn Roberts each singled once.

Cornett, Jones and Osborne each had two RBIs each for Leslie County.

Ella Farley powered the Lady Dragons with three singles. Abbi Fields followed with a double and single. Addison Jackson and Mallory McNiel finished with one double each. Ella Lisenbee had a single.

McNiel pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts and one walk. Amy Roman pitched one inning and suffered the loss. Lisenbee pitched two shutout innings. She had two strikeouts and three walks.

Both teams scored two runs each in the first inning. Leslie County took a 4-2 advantage after three innings.

Harlan (5-16) scored once in the fourth inning. The game was tied 5-5 after the fifth frame.

The Lady Eagles have won four out of the last five games against Harlan.

The Lady Dragons turned things around later in the week with 13-3 and 15-9 wins over Knott County Central in a Saturday doubleheader.

They dropped a 12-3 decision to Knox Central on Monday.

Harlan faces rival Harlan County on Tuesday. They close the regular season on Thursday with a home doubleheader against Lynn Camp.

Middlesboro outlast HHS

The home-standing Lady Jackets of Middlesboro scored ten runs in the third and added four more in the fourth to win district action over Harlan 16-13 last Wednesday.

Lisenbee hit her seventh home run of the season for the Lady Dragons. She also added two doubles and a single. Addison Jackson finished with a double and two singles. Mallory McNiel followed with three singles. Abbi Fields added a double and single, while Ally Kirby singled twice. Gracie Hensley contributed a double. Ella Farley, Ava Nunez and Amy Roman each singled once.

Kaylee Lawson was the winning pitcher for the Lady Jackets.

McNiel (2-9) took the loss for Harlan. Roman also pitched.

The Middlesboro win was the 13th straight over the Lady Dragons.