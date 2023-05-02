Lady Dragons fall to Knox Central in six innings Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Sophomore Savannah Thacker pitched a six-hitter on April 25 as visiting Knox Central rolled to a 15-4 victory over Harlan.

Thacker struck out four and walked one for the 6-9 Lady Panthers.

Knox Central pounded out 14 hits against the Lady Dragons.

Aubrey Jones led the way with three singles for the Lady Panthers. Madison Jones tripled and singled. Jayme Stafford added two doubles. Sydney Grubb and Hannah Melton both had two singles. Martina Mills collected a triple. Zoey Hamilton and Emily Mills each singled once.

Mallory McNiel suffered the defeat for Harlan. She had two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Amy Roman and Ella Lisenbee also pitched for the Lady Dragons.

Lisenbee doubled and singled for HHS. Ava Nunez followed with a double. Ella Farley, Abbi Fields and Roman each singled once.

Harlan (3-13) traveled to Barbourville on Monday and came away with a 15-4 victory. The Lady Dragons have a home matchup with Leslie County on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will visit Pineville on Thursday before hosting Knott Central in a doubleheader on Saturday.