Sheriff’s Office investigates possible pipe bomb Published 12:00 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspected explosive device on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible pipe bomb in the Kenvir community on an ATV trail. The person who discovered the device provided Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer with photographs of the device. Brewer contacted Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill, who made contact with Kentucky State Police while deputies responded to the scene.

The investigation determined the device had already been detonated and was no longer a danger and safe to recover. Brewer and deputies Bryan Napier, Jacob Rich, CJ Reed and Constable Scotty Moore retrieved the device along with discharged shrapnel.

The case remains under investigation by Reed.

Brewer believes this to be an isolated incident. However, anyone with information should call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at 606-573-1313.