Dragons thrash Lynn Camp in three innings Published 5:57 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Harlan collected 14 hits and eighth-grader Luke Luttrell pitched a no-hitter as the Green Dragons downed visiting Lynn Camp 19-1 in three innings.

Luttrell (2-0) fanned six and walked five.

Jake Brewer, Eli Freyer and Luttrell each doubled twice for Harlan. Donovan Montanaro and Baylor Varner both doubled and singled. Jaedyn Gist, Aiden Johnson, Jared Moore and Brody Owens each doubled once.

Senior Nick Sanders pitched for the Wildcats. He had two strikeouts and four walks.

Harlan scored nine in the opening inning and scored ten runs in the second.

Lynn Camp gave up 14 unearned runs.

Harlan (3-4) hosted Thomas Walker (Va.) on Tuesday and will play Cordia on Thursday.

The Green Dragons will travel to Somerset Christian School in doubleheader action on Saturday.

Harlan opens district play April 10-11 against Middlesboro.

Lynn Camp (1-7) returns to action Friday in district action at Barbourville.

The Wildcats will journey to Buckhorn on Saturday.

Tigers edge HHS

Barbourville scored three runs in the sixth inning to nip the visiting Green Dragons 6-5 last Tuesday.

The Tigers took a 6-3 advantage in the bottom of the sixth before Harlan scored twice in the final inning.

In the Dragons’ four defeats, they have lost by a total of eight runs.

Matthew Warren got the win for Barbourville.

Jared Moore suffered the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

Sam Buchanan, Brendan Chafin, Ty Clark, Kieren Pearson, Jaxon Collins and Warren each had one hit for the Tigers.

The Dragons collected eight hits.

Donovan Montanaro paced Harlan with a double. Eli Freyer, Jaedyn Gist, Baylor Varner, Jared Moore, Nate Montanaro, Brody Owens and Matthew Nunez each singled once.

Barbourville improved to 3-3 on the season.

The Tigers will visit Jackson County on Thursday before hosting Lynn Camp on Friday.