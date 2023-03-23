Cumberland man charged with murder Published 2:28 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing a charge of murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend resulting in the woman’s death.

Michael Cornett, 46, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to KSP Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs, Post 10, Harlan, Troopers responded to a 911 call from Cornett at 901 School Road in Cumberland at approximately 1:30 a.m. Cornett informed police he shot his girlfriend, Stacey Houser, 31, during a domestic dispute. Houser was found in a bedroom inside the residence. Houser had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Harlan County Coroner John Noe pronounced Houser deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The case is under investigation by the KSP.

KSP, Cumberland City Police Department, and LifeGuard EMS responded to the scene.

Cornett was charged with murder and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.