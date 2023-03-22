Harlan County men charged with human trafficking Published 10:38 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A pair of men are facing charges including promoting human trafficking after allegedly plotting to sell photos of a juvenile female.

Justin Harris, of Bledsoe, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27.

Shawn Smith, of Cumberland, was arrested by the London Police Department on March 12.

According to a Harlan County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received information concerning a man allegedly attempting to buy nude photographs of a teenage female. An investigation was conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Geary Ferguson. Ferguson obtained evidence that two men had planned to sell nude photographs of a juvenile female. Ferguson obtained warrants for the two men.

Harris was arrested by Ferguson on Feb. 27.

A release from the London City Police Department states London City Police Officer Dylan Messer. Messer stated he observed a vehicle on Hal Rogers Parkway with the rear license plate not illuminated and no passenger side mirror. He performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was being driven by Smith. The investigation determined there was an active warrant from Harlan County for Smith for human trafficking.

Smith was arrested by Messer on March 12.

Harris was charged with promoting human trafficking (victim under 18). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Smith was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity) and multiple traffic violations. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The case is still under investigation.

In other police activity:

Brenna Blevins, 25, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Noe on Thursday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Gene Posey, 54, of Coalgood, was arrested on March, 15, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Bargo. He was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation (2 counts). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Boyd Campbell, 35, of Hazard, was arrested on March, 15, by Harlan Independent School Police Officer Miller. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 (auto) (two counts) and persistent felony offender. Campbell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.