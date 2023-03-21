Black Bears blank Barbourville 10-0 Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears opened the season on Thursday as Tristan Cooper and Brayden Blakely combined on a two-hitter in a 10-0 win.

Cooper fanned six and walked four to earn the win for HC. Blakley had two strikeouts and a walk in one inning of relief.

Harlan County collected 11 hits on the day. Blakley tripled and had two singles, with three RBIs. Isaac Kelly doubled and singled and added two RBIs. Alex Creech followed with two singles. Cooper, Aiden Craig, Tyler Lunsford and Samuel Henson each singled once.

Braydon Burton drive in two runs for the Bears.

Sophomore Braydon Sowards suffered the loss for Barbourville.

Harlan County led 2-0 after one inning and took a 4-0 advantage after four innings.

The Black Bears scored one run in the fifth inning and added five more in the sixth.

Barbourville committed three errors.

Harlan County (2-0) defeated Leslie County 10-3 on Monday and play Thomas Walker (Va.) on Tuesday.

The Bears will play host to Clay County on Friday and travel to East Ridge on Saturday.