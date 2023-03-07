Sheriff’s office search warrant execution results in 4 arrests Published 10:23 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Two men and two women are facing charges including drug trafficking and possession after police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl when they executed a pair of search warrants at two Cawood residences.

Shane Bowling, 32, of Cawood, April Hall, 51, of Cawood, Breanna Smiley, 21, of Cawood, and Robert Jordan were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies last Friday.

According to a news release, law enforcement executed search warrants at two residences in Cawood. Upon entering the first residence, deputies observed a male hidden in the base of a bathroom sink and a female hidden inside a washing machine. Another female was located in a bedroom. A search of the residence uncovered a bag allegedly containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, which the male had under the sink. Also located was a digital scale and $2,310 in cash, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected “gray death,” a large amount of anabolic steroids, multiple pills, a handgun and drug paraphernalia. The search warrant was executed at the second residence in the Cawood community located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bowling was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives), importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance (anabolic steroids), possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified). Bowling was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $30,000.

Hall was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). She was additionally served with five active warrants. Hall was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $4,250.

Smiley was charged with probation violation and served with two active warrants. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jordan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation, with additional charges pending.

In other police activity:

• Tara Maggard, 45, of Cumberland, was arrested on Saturday by Cumberland City Police. She was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joshua Shanks, 42, of Evarts, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police last Friday. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. Shanks was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond;

• Teresa Sargent, 62, of Cumberland, was arrested Friday by Cumberland City Police. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening. Sargent was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.