Cookin’ with Condley Published 12:11 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Sarah Condley

Columnist

The youth at our church meet each Wednesday for an after-school program where they do homework and recreation. I was going to provide a snack for them that day and remembered a cookie recipe my mom had given me from the June 2022 issue of Mature Living Magazine. The recipe was for Sprinkle Cookies, and who doesn’t like a cookie with sprinkles on it? I thought this would be the perfect snack for the kids.

This recipe went together so quickly. Creaming the softened butter and sugar was a breeze with my hand-held mixer, and then all I did was add the egg, vanilla, and almond extract and beat a couple of minutes before adding the dry ingredients I’d already whisked together.

The mixture wasn’t stiff, and it stuck to my hands just a bit as I rolled the tablespoon-sized dough into balls and then rolled them in sprinkles. I had lots of different kinds of sprinkles, so I mixed it up a bit so they wouldn’t all look the same.

The cookie dough balls went onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and into the oven for 11 minutes.

When the first pan of cookies came out of the oven, they didn’t look done on top, but the bottoms were brown. I let the first dozen cool and tasted one before baking the next batch. After one bite, I could tell the trial cookie was done, and 11 minutes would work for the rest of them.

The recipe said it would make two dozen cookies, but I guess I made them smaller than they should have been because I ended up with about three dozen cookies.

Before taking the cookies to church, I made myself (haha) try one with different sprinkles than the first one – just to ensure it was ok. I thought the cookie was good but thought there might be just a tiny bit too much baking powder in them.

When I went to church on Thursday to retrieve the container the cookies were in, all but a couple of them were gone, so I assume the youth thought they were ok.

I’m glad I tried this recipe because I like sprinkles, but because of the baking powder taste, I won’t add this recipe to my self-made cookbook. It’s not a “Failed It” recipe, but it’s not one I’ll try again.

Sprinkle Cookies

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 3 ounces rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With a mixer, beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and extracts and continue to beat 2-3 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder; add to creamed mixture until uniform. Form dough into tablespoon sized balls and roll in sprinkle; then place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 11-13 minutes until cookies are set; cool on wire racks.