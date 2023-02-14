Crash at BP station injures 1 Published 11:30 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A single-vehicle crash resulted in one man being transported to the hospital after allegedly driving off the road and into a gas pump at a convenience store on Cumberland Avenue in Harlan.

Harlan City Police Lt. Mitchell Alford stated the crash occurred last Monday evening.

“Harlan Police Department received a call about a vehicle collision with injury at the BP gas station,” Alford said. “The initial call was a vehicle had entered the parking lot, striking multiple pumps.”

Police arrived on the scene shortly after the incident.

The vehicle involved was operated by Jason Creech.

“Through investigation, it was determined that Jason Creech exited US 421 and traveled over the intersection into the parking lot, striking a couple of barriers and gas pumps,” Alford said.

According to Alford, Creech was flown out by AirEvac with the assistance of the Harlan City Fire Department and LifeGuard Ambulance Service.

Alford explained Creech was the only individual in the vehicle. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

“It’s still under investigation,” Alford said.

Responding to the scene were the Harlan City Police Department, The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, LifeGuard Ambulance Service, and the Kentucky State Police.