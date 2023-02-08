$2 million scatch-off ticket sold in Harlan Published 8:59 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Kentucky’s newest millionaire bought their fortune recently in Harlan County, according to the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

A $2 million Diamond Dazzler scatch-off ticket was sold at Big O’s Commissary in Harlan on Jan. 31.

The convenience store – located at South Cumberland Ave. – posted the big news on its Facebook page a day later.

So far, lottery officials have not announced the lucky winner’s name.

According to information on the Kentucky Lottery’s website, scratch-off winners have 180 days from the game’s end to claim their prize. Winners need to fill out a prize form and are required to travel to lottery headquarters in Lousiville to receive their money if the prize is over $25,000 and under $100,000.