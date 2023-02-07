5 arrested at Wallins residence Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

A pair of men and a woman are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found them in possession of the drug at a Wallins residence. Two additional individuals were arrested on active warrants at the residence.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a Wallins residence early Friday morning in an attempt to serve an indictment warrant for the Harlan Circuit Court. When the deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals attempted to flee, but were apprehended shortly afterward. Investigation determined multiple individuals found at the residence were in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

George Jones, 21, of Wallins, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

Brittany Pennington, 31, of Lynch, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Pennington was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

Freddie Westfelt, 47, of Wallins, was and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was additionally served with an indictment warrant. Westfelt was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bond totaling $7,500.

Skylar Cornett, 18, was arrested on an active warrant.

Cheryl Klatt, 54, of Wallins, was arrested on a bench warrant.

The two were also lodged at the detention center.

In other police activity:

Clifton Simpkins, 50, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Simpkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.