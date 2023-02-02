Harlan County Courthouse News Published 4:30 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Civil Lawsuits

• APEX Fund Services c/f Ceres Tax Rec., LLC, vs. Brandon Jason Hatfield, et al. — foreclosure.

• APEX Fund Services c/f Ceres Tax Rec., LLC, vs. Joyce Kirkland, et al. — foreclosure.

• Charles Anthony Farley vs. Kandace Eugenia Fields — dissolution of marriage.

• MS Cap Partners, LP, vs. Jonathan Paul Williams, et al. — foreclosure.

• Arivo Acceptance, LLC vs. Michael Terry Shope — contract dispute.

• Woodie Saylor vs. Melissa Saylor — dissolution of marriage.

• Stearns Bank, N.A. vs. Robert Wayne Curry, et al. — contract dispute.

• Brooke Siler vs. Dustin Siler — dissolution of marriage.

• Kathleen J. Stanton vs. Jacob T. Smith — URESA/UIFSA.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Incorporation vs. Tammy D. Hensley, et al. — foreclosure.

• Wayne H. Sturgill vs. Agatha Christy Sturgill — dissolution of marriage.

• Ally Bank vs. Byron K. Johnson — contract dispute.

• Mid South Capital Partners, LP, vs. James Keith Johnson, et al. — foreclosure.

• Mid South Capital Partners, LP, vs. Terry Brock, et al. — foreclosure.

• Jane Montgomery vs. Cabinet for Health & Family Services — birth certificate.

• MS Cap Partners, LP, vs. Jerry Royal Hickey, et al. — foreclosure.

• Heather Aerial Bruce vs. Kevin Michael Bryce — dissolution of marriage.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Mark W. Jenkins — property damage.

District Court

• Gary Dean,38, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment.

• Hughie Trampus King, 50, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense), expired or no registration plate is improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Hughie Trampus King, 50, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Hughie Trampus King, 50, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Britt Noe, 32, first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy — continued for arraignment.

• Britt Noe, 32, incest (victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury), incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent under 18, first-degree rape (victim under 12 years I age), first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy — continued for arraignment.

• Britt Noe, 32, first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age) — continued for arraignment.

• Brandon Saylor, 39, fugitive (warrant not required) — continued for arraignment.

• James Randall Nantz,fugitive from another state (warrant required) — continued for arraignment.

• Stephen Cody Simpson, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed at request of alleged victim.

• April M. Eldridge, 35, second-degree assault (domestic violence) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• April Michelle Eldridge, 35, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Terry W. Lefevers, 68, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) –dismissed on warning.

• Betty Burgan, 49, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree criminal mischief, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 12.

• Jerry Wayne Elliott III, 21, no tail lights, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, possession of a alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), no rear-view mirror, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not legible, none/improper use of a temporary tag when required — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, criminal littering, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled March 20.

• Tony Farley, 56, of Dayhoit, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — continued for jury trial May 9.

• Christopher Bales, 27, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent). Ordered to have no contact with alleged victim.

• Vernon M. Bennett, 42, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police ,(on foot), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).