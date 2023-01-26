Harlan County Courthouse News Published 3:11 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

District Court

• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Monica Mae Napier, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operator on highway, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brian Sturgill, 37, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Hannah Deserae Melton, 21, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of dogs to be licensed, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of violation of local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Lacey Brock, 34, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kevin Douglas Hall, 48, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Marquis Dekin Long, 21, of Cumberland, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle with one headlight — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 15.

• Kyle Nantz, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate is improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• David Arwood, 54, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, no brake lights — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 15.

• Casey Neal, 27, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton engagement, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ashley Slusher, 37, second-degree escape — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Gabriel Akles Wynn, 39, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debit card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 15.

• Floyd Boring, 42, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Floyd Boring, 42, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brian Bernardo, 39, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Ray Farmer, 38, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, fined $243 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Tracy Fillippinie, 18, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• John Hall, 59, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, fined $243 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Aubrey Nickols, 20, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Pete Rowe, 49, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Stephen Cody Simpson, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 6.

• Vanessa Webb, 35, third-degree sexual abuse — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Hannah Wilson, 20, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Property Transfers

• The estate of Kenneth Wayne Kelly to David Eldridge, property in Harlan County.

• Evelyn C. (Bennett) Perkins to Evelyn C. Perkins, tract of property in Harlan County.

• Angela M. Layton, et al., To Sam Fox, tracts of land near Evarts — state tax $84.

• Rebecca (Bekki) L. Eldridge to Rebecca (Bekki) L. and David Eldridge to Journey A. Eldridge, tract of land in Harlan County.

• Everett and Barbara Saylor to Charles Joshua and Natalie Napier, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Malinda W. and C. Freddy Douglas to Arnold J. Whitehead III, property at Loyall.

• Tracy Gregory to Lora Jane Gregory, property in Harlan County — state tax $8.

• Luther and Margaret Shepherd to Virgil and Lynn A. Shepherd, property in Harlan County.

• Matthew W.J. Hubbard to Timothy D. Brock, tract of property on Watts Creek — state tax $15.

• Ryan C. and Ashley R. (Carder) Creech to Ryan David Cope, tract or parcel of land in the city of Benham.

• Bennie Johnson Sr. to Billy J. Johnson, tracts of land near Catron’s Creek.

• Billy J. Johnson to Bennie Johnson Sr., tracts of land at Catron’s Creek.

• Cynthia Horny to Zygmund Wojtal, tract of land at Baxter — state tax $30.

• Brenda Schoonover to Zygmund Wojtal, tract of land near Baxter — state tax $30.

• Thomas R. and Clara Atkins-Pope to William C. and Dana L. Pope, property located in Harlan County — state tax $170.

• Frank Dixon to Linda and Richard Baldwin, et al., tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $35.

• Peggy J. Salyer to Peggy J. Salyer, tract of land at Cumberland.

• Allen D. and Sherry E. Jones to Cileece C. Middleton, tract of land in the city of Harlan — state tax $66.

• Eugene Farley to Kimberly J. Farley, tract of land at Evarts.

• Timothy R. and Rosetta Callahan to Samantha and Bryan Vaughn, property in Harlan County — state tax $75.

• Matthew Joseph and Shasta Engle, et al., to Julie Patricia and Daniel Hugo Jurmu, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $50.

• Floyd C. Napier to Angela Michelle Napier, tract of land in Harlan County.