Maxey still dedicated to community service Published 10:29 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Former Kentucky star Tyrese Maxey has always been very community-minded and one reason his parents were excited for him to play at UK was because of coach John Calipari’s commitment to community service.

Maxey now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers but his service to others has not changed. He was recently named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for November because of his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development.

Maxey and the Tyrese Maxey Foundation donated 300 turkey meals to families in need in West Philadelphia during Thanksgiving and found volunteers to help pack the meals for distribution to make sure each family received a turkey, a five-pound bag of potatoes and other traditional Thanksgiving meal items.

Maxey was also part 76ers’ back-to-school efforts at a surprise pep rally at an elementary school where he talked to students about the importance of respecting their teachers, class attendance, and goal setting. The 300 students received a new backpack and school supplies while every educator at the school received 76ers swag for their classrooms.

He also had free camps for youth ages 7-12 in Philadelphia, Lexington and his hometown of Garland, TX.

“I’m grateful to God, my community, and the NBA for this honor,” Maxey said in the release from the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. “I feel really connected to families in Philly and Dallas because they work so hard day in and day out and I understand that hustle – to be in a position to give back, I’m truly blessed.”

The NBA donated $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation for his selection as the award winner.