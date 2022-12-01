Corbin overpowers Lady Dragons Published 4:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The defending 13th Region Champions Corbin Lady Hounds used a 20-0 outburst in the first quarter on Tuesday to defeat Harlan 62-33 in the season opener for both teams

Corbin shot 55 percent from the field on 22 of 40 shooting.

Kallie Housley fired in 18 points to lead the Lady Hounds. Kylie Clem scored 12.

Sophomore forward Kylie Noe paced Harlan with 10 points. Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn finished with nine points, and Leah Davis added seven.