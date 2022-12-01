Corbin overpowers Lady Dragons
Published 4:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer
“It was a good win for us,” said Corbin coach Isaac Wilson. “It’s good to start 1-0. Harlan is a good team. They have a talented starting five. They’ll be a problem as the season progresses. I thought we did what we needed to do to win. The scoreboard tells the tale, but we do need to continue to work on things if we want to get where we want to be.”
Housley scored six points in the opening period. Anderson and Clem each tossed in five.
Corbin pushed the lead to 41-12 at halftime. Housley contributed seven points in the second quarter.
The Lady Dragons looked much better in the second half as both teams scored 21 points each.
“There are always areas we can improve,” said Wilson. “We will go to back to practice and get back to work.”
Corbin (1-0) returns to action next week in the WYMT Mountain Classic at Knott Central High School in Hindman.
Harlan (0-1) plays host to Williamsburg on Friday before traveling to Knox Central on Monday.
Corbin rolled to a 31-12 victory in the junior varsity game.
Shelby Doan led the Lady Dragons with five points. Addison Campbell, Abbi Fields, and Raegan Goodman each scored two, while Annie Hoskins added one point.