Tri-City Christmas Parade set for Friday Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

The city of Cumberland will be filled with the sights and sounds of Christmas at 5 p.m. on Friday as the Tri-City Christmas Parade makes the rounds through the city’s streets.

Assistant Director of Cumberland Tourism Suzanne Williams went over the details of this year’s event.

“The parade is on Friday, Dec. 2,” Williams said. “The lineup is at 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 5 p.m.”

According to Williams, it’s impossible to say how big the parade will be before the day of the parade.

“People enter at the last minute,” Williams explained. “There are usually anywhere from 50 to 70 entries.”

Entries in the parade may include floats, vehicles, and other Christmas sights.

“We do allow four-wheelers,” Williams said. “But, (the riders) have to be old enough and wear helmets.”

Williams mentioned a copy of the parade rules can be obtained by calling Cumberland Tourism or dropping by their office.

There is no fee to enter the parade.

“There’s no fee, no registration. Just call us,” Williams said.

As always, viewing the parade will be simple. Just pick a good spot on one of the streets on the route.

“Anywhere on Main Street,” Williams said. “There’s Main Street, West Main, and East Main. It’ll start at the red light and will go all the way through. The parade will end at Cumberland Elementary School.”

Parade participants will compete for multiple awards with cash prizes. The Jingle Bell Award of $150 will be presented to an entry that presents an outstanding display of lights and/or music. The Elfin Magic Award will see $150 go to an outstanding display featuring children. The Glory of Angels award of $150 will go to an outstanding display illustrating a religious theme. The Red and Blue Sparkle award of $150 will go to first responders with the best-decorated vehicle. The Knock Your Stocking Off award of $300 is for the most outstanding entry illustrating the parade’s theme.

To enter the parade, call 606-589-2106 or 606-589-5812. A copy of the parade rules can be picked up at the Cumberland Tourism office or Cumberland City Hall.