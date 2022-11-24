Harlan Independent begins OneGoal program Published 9:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Harlan Independent School District will participate in the OneGoal program over the next two years. The program is designed to improve participating students’ college readiness.

Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton feels the OneGoal program is a good fit for the district’s students and parents.

“We firmly believe partnering with OneGoal will result in better post-secondary outcomes for our students,” Morton said. “We are always looking for additional tools to help our students be better prepared for that next step. While our post-secondary rates are among the highest in the region, we are continuously seeking new partners to ensure successful transitions for students. Having a wide range of tools in the toolbox allows us to meet the needs of every student.”

According to a press release, 13 schools will be joining the program. Those districts will complete OneGoal’s Postsecondary Leadership Series. The two-year program will be tailored to each district’s needs as the program’s representatives work with each individual district to design enhanced systems aimed at achieving better results for students.

The Harlan Independent School District will be participating in the program along with Allen County, Barren County, Christian County, Clark County, Cumberland County, Danville Independent, Jenkins Independent, Lincoln County, Ludlow Independent, Monroe County, Warren County, and Washington County.

“We are excited about this new partnership with CPE and OneGoal,” Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said. “We have been looking at ways to spend our ESSER funding that will have a real impact on the future success of our public school students. Giving these districts that one-on-one support so their students are more prepared for what comes after high school will have a lasting impact on our student’s futures.”

According to the Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) website at https://cpe.ky.gov, The project is aimed at ensuring equity in postsecondary access and advising. Participating districts will receive support from OneGoal at no cost for a period of two years. Funding will be provided through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year decline in undergraduate enrollment in Kentucky; however, enrollment at Kentucky’s public colleges and universities remained steady from fall of 2021 through fall 2022, according to data released by the CPE.

“Kentucky has laid the groundwork to take their postsecondary outcomes to the next level,” OneGoal Chief Impact Office Patty Diaz-Andrade said. “The state is truly a vanguard in this arena, demonstrating their commitment not only to students but to entire communities that will benefit from more talent development through higher education and career pathways. OneGoal is proud to work alongside our partners in achieving these goals.”

For more information, go to https://onegoalgraduation.org.