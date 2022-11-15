County middle school basketball panorama held Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County middle school basketball panorama was held Friday at Harlan County High School.

Brady Smith fired in 17 points as Cawood downed Black Mountain 38-25 in the opening scrimmage.

The Comets also got nine points from Landyn Noe and seven points from Ben Cochran. Tucker Curtis and Masyn Stewart each scored two. Isaiah Baker chipped in one point.

Shemar Carr led the Tigers with 11 points. Noah Whitaker tossed in nine. Dylan Madden added three points, and Zach Madden finished with two.

Tanner Daniels scored 14 points as Wallins defeated Green Hills 36-18.

Eli Noe finished with six points for the Purple Devils. Zack Saylor tossed in five. Ryan Day scored four, and Isaiah Lawson added three. John Eld and Jaxon Daniels had two points each.

Ethan Huff tallied 12 points for the Falcons. Brandon Farley, David Halcomb, and Brayden Lucas each added two points.

Kaden Jones scored 18 points as James A. Cawood claimed a 36-23 win over Evarts.

Brenton Bargo and Colton Delaney tossed in 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Trojans. Landon Brock followed with six points, while Logan Smith added two.

Brady Freeman paced the Wildcats with nine points. Bradon Middleton had four points. Josiah Smith and Kobe Noe scored three apiece. Landon Kirby and Dakota Maggard added two points apiece.

Gunner Johnson contributed 17 points, and Hayston Hensley added 13 as Rosspoint overpowered Cumberland 51-18.

Cole Cornett scored nine points for the Wildcats. Rydge Lewis and Brayden Morris had four each. Drew Sergent and Grant Shelton each tossed in two.

Hayden Grace and Kayden Adams each led the Redskins with six points, while Zayden Casolari and Braxton Bowen added three apiece.

Evarts will visit Cumberland on Monday.

Rosspoint opens season with road win

The Rosspoint Wildcats tipped off the fifth- and sixth-grade season with a 51-21 victory Friday at Manchester. Trey Creech, Hudson Faulkner, and Blake Johnson each scored nine points for the Wildcats. Carson Sanders, Jax Shepherd, Jackson Mackowiak, Nathan Barger, Eli Joseph, and Bentley Alred scored four each.

Rydar Smith and J.D. Lipps each led Manchester with seven points.

Rosspoint played host to Black Mountain on Tuesday.

The Wildcats will visit Cawood on Friday.