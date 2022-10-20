Lena Mae Shepherd Wilson Howe, 90, born and raised in Bledsoe and resident of IL, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022. She was born to the late Charley and Lucy Burns Shepherd on February 26th, 1932. Lena enjoyed spending time with her family, the beauty of flowers and the beautiful mountains where she was born and raised.

Lena is preceded in death by her Parents, Charley and Lucy Burns Shepherd; Six Brothers, Elvin, Billy, Odell, Clyde, Melvin and Dennis; Three Sisters, Joan, Annie Wilder and Ida Estridge; Children, Howard Wilson, Evelyn Gail Wilson, Scott Howe and a Grandson, Sean Novarro.

Lena is survived by her Children, Gareth Wilson (Nila) of Bledsoe, LaVerne Wilson Harrison (Ben) of Palestine, TX, Wayne Wilson (Norma) of Bledsoe, Bill Wilson (Michelle) of Harlan, Lynnette Johnston of Corinth, MS, Deborah England of Middlesboro, Pete Howe (Deborah) of Oak Brook, IL and Tammy Navigato (Tony) of Addison, IL; Grandchildren, Wynona Jordan, Aleshia Sims, Jeff Wilson, Becky Smith, Billy Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Chandra Whirley, Jessica Miller, Kimberly Whirley, Anna Lisa Whirley, Joshua England, Mary Beth England, Luke England, Tyler England, Ronnie Howe, Nick Howe, Katelyn Howe, Angela Howe, Ashley Howe, Ava Howe, Justin Novarro, Anthony Navigato and Andrew Howe; 27 Great Grandchildren; Two Great- Great Grandchildren; Sisters, Elsie Pennington of Tazewell, TN and Mattie Caldwell of Bledsoe; Brother, Charlie Shepherd of Bledsoe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4PM to 8PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, October 26 also in the Chapel. Burial will follow at the Burns Family Cemetery in Bledsoe with Grandsons, Jeff, Billy, Justin, Ronnie, Nick and Anthony serving as Pallbearers. Special readings by Grand Daughters, Becky and Katie.

