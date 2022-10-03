Green Dragons blank Phelps 50-0

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan has outscored six opponents 206-101 this season, including two consecutive games of scoring 50 points.

Senior Will Austin scored four touchdowns Friday to lead the Green Dragons to a 50-0 win at Phelps.

Austin caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Donovan Montanaro for 21 and 16 yards.

Austin returned a fumble recovery for a 14-yard score and added another TD on a 65-yard kickoff return.

Austin was named the WHLN Player of the Game.

“Will is just an amazing athlete. Nothing he does surprises me,” said Harlan coach Eric Perry. “Hard to believe he has just played a year and a half of football. He is a threat to go the distance anytime he touches it.”

Jayden Ward scored on a 4-yarder, and Ryley Mefford added a touchdown on a 24-yard run for the Dragons.

Montanaro also connected with Nate Montanaro for a TD pass.

Darius Akal, Ward, Sedrick Washington, and Shaun Burnette each had a two-point conversion for Harlan.

Junior QB Donovan Montanaro connected on four of six passes for 117 yards.

“Donovan is getting more comfortable in the pocket,” Perry said. “We have really put in more time in practice in our passing game, and it is beginning to show. Donovan has become a true triple threat (making plays with arm, legs, and his brain).”

Akal led the Green Dragons with 48 yards rushing. Mefford followed with 34 yards, while Donovan Montanaro gained 29 yards. Ward added 28 yards.

Nate Montanaro had two receptions for 80 yards. Austin caught two passes for 37 yards.

Junior lineman Noah Kirby caused two fumbles and Robert Sanford, senior linebacker, caused another.

Austin, Donovan Montanaro and Dylan Middleton each recovered a fumble.

Middleton and Sanford each had seven tackles to lead the Harlan defense. Both had two tackles for lost yardage.

Kirby followed with five tackles and Jeremiah Madden added three. Kirby also had two tackles for lost yardage.

Sanford and Akal each recorded a sack for Harlan.

Phelps lost for the 12th time in it’s last 13 games.

Harlan (5-1) opens district action Friday at Williamsburg (3-2).

The Green Dragons look to break a seven-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.

Harlan’s last victory in Williamsburg came 17 years ago, Oct. 7, 2005 (21-20).

“Williamsburg has a great program, and they are king until someone dethrones them,” added Perry. “We expect a war come Friday night and we must be prepared to go to battle.”

The Dragons will play host to Lynn Camp (Oct. 14) and Pineville (Oct. 21).

Phelps (0-6) travels to Lewis County (4-2) on Friday and visits Thomas Walker (Va.) on Oct. 14.

Harlan 50, Phelps 0

Harlan 14 12 8 16 — 50

Phelps 0 0 0 0 — 0

H–Will Austin 21 touchdown pass from D. Montanaro

H–Jayden Ward 4-yard TD run (Akal run)

H–Will Austin 16 touchdown pass from D. Montanaro (Kick failed)

H–Will Austin 14-yard fumble recovery returned for TD (Kick failed)

H–N. Montanaro pass from D. Montanaro (Ward run)

H–Will Austin 65 kickoff return (Washington run)

H–Mefford 24 run (Burnette run)