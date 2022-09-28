Noah continues to draw attention from basketball colleges
Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer
Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah recently had assistant coaches from Western Kentucky University, and Miami (Ohio) attend a workout at HCHS.
Noah, who averaged 28.1 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, has already received offers from three Division I programs: Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, and Northern Kentucky University.
The 6’ 8” guard visited Belmont (Tenn.) earlier this summer. A coach from Furman University (South Carolina) was also expected to visit the high school.
Noah was named all-state honors on the Lexington Herald and Louisville Courier-Journal squads.
He scored 1,719 career points in three years and pulled 697 rebounds. Noah is 45 points away from breaking the school record for points scored.