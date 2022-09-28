Noah continues to draw attention from basketball colleges

Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Trent Noah. Submitted photo.

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah recently had assistant coaches from Western Kentucky University, and Miami (Ohio) attend a workout at HCHS.

Noah, who averaged 28.1 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, has already received offers from three Division I programs: Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, and Northern Kentucky University.

The 6’ 8” guard visited Belmont (Tenn.) earlier this summer. A coach from Furman University (South Carolina) was also expected to visit the high school.

Noah was named all-state honors on the Lexington Herald and Louisville Courier-Journal squads.

He scored 1,719 career points in three years and pulled 697 rebounds. Noah is 45 points away from breaking the school record for points scored.

