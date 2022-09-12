Rabon D. Estes, Sr, 84

Rabon D. Estes, Sr, age 84, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Highsplint, KY on May 31, 1938, the son of Tice & Mary (Creech) Estes.

He was the owner and operator of Family Electronics in Indianapolis for over 40 years. He was a previous member of Joy Baptist Church in Indianapolis and enjoyed wood working, working on tractors as well as anything to do with television repair and electronics.

Rabon is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Reba (Luttrell) Estes of Worthington; children, Tice Edward (Kristy) Estes of Clayton, IN, David (Tina) Estes of Florida, Rabon Dale (Judy) Estes, Jr. of Worthington and Barbara Estes of Worthington; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brothers, T.J. (Theresa) Estes and David (Sharon) Estes as well as a sister-in-law, Cleda Estes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Carl Estes and granddaughter, Melissa Burton.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Worthington on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with Pastor Morris Mott officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Bethel Cemetery in Worthington.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through the funeral home.

