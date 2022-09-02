Cumberland woman charged with auto theft

A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen.

Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police.

According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on Kingdom Come Drive. Police located Cox inside the vehicle on Maggard Street in Benham. Cox was intoxicated.

Cox was charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more (auto) and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). She was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Cox was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Joni Tippett, 45, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 22d, by Cumberland City Police.

According to the citation, police received a call from a woman stating Tippett broke into her home and began punching her. Police located Tippett and placed her under arrest. A white substance was found in Tippett’s Possession.

Tippett was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Alex Jenkins, 29, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 22 by Cumberland City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Jenkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond;

• Billy Jones, 40, of Evarts, was arrested on Aug. 27, by Evarts City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Jones was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.