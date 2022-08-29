Rubin Whitehead, 78, of Stoney Fork, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoney Fork on May 8, 1944, a son of the late Taylor and Cathern Caldwell Whitehead. Rubin was a believer in the Pentecostal Faith and had worked in maintenance for the Harlan County Board of Education.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Whitehead; siblings, Elmer Whitehead, John Whitehead, Bonnie Lou Whitehead, Fred Whitehead, Manuel Whitehead, and Hurley Whitehead; and father-in-law, Rev. Samps Brock.

Rubin is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Opsie Brock Whitehead; siblings, Taylor Whitehead, Jr., Oma Caldwell and husband, James, and Mary Ann Whitehead; mother-in-law, Beatrice Brock; special nephews, John Caldwell and Michael Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Della Mae Whitehead and Ronella Whitehead; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Laurel Branch Pentecostal Church with Rev. Denver “Bud” Brock presiding. Burial followed at the Whitehead Cemetery in Tacky Town with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family received friends on Sunday from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Laurel Branch Pentecostal Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Whitehead Family.