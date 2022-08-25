Harlan county man facing heroin, meth charges

A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found with the substances at a police traffic checkpoint.

Charles Dozier, 45, of Baxter, was arrested last Saturday by the Kentucky State Police.

According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, the state police were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on KY 413 when a trooper observed a green ATV perform an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway. The trooper performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Dozier, the vehicle’s operator, pulled into a residence’s driveway and threw what appeared to be a small bag to the right side of the driveway. Law enforcement pulled in behind him. The trooper made contact with Dozier, who stated he did not want to drive through the checkpoint and did not have a license. Dozier was then detained.

The citation states the trooper checked the area where he had seen Dozier throw the object, locating a clear plastic bag with smiley faces on it on the right side of the driveway near the ATV. The bag contained several smaller bags. One bag contained a white crystal-like substance, and another bag contained a brown powder substance. Another bag contained a green leafy substance. Two small clear bags contained white tablets. Dozier consented to search the ATV, stating there was nothing illegal in it. The trooper located a small grinder containing green plant material inside the rear compartment of the ATV and then noticed Dozier’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. Afterward, it was requested Dozier perform a field sobriety test, which he complied with.

Dozier was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital, where he was read implied consent. He refused to contact an attorney or submit to any tests.

Dozier was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Raymond Foley, 51, of Harlan, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy last Friday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Foley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Mervin Weedman, 56, of Evarts, was arrested on Thursday by a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication by controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of marijuana. Weedman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

• Troy Gilbert, 50, of Evarts, was arrested last Thursday by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance. He was also served with warrants for failure to appear and non-payment of court costs. Gilbert was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• Gray Burris, 45, of Carryville, TN, was arrested last Thursday by a KSP trooper. He was charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and third-degree criminal trespassing. Burris was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

• James Taylor, 36, of Evarts, was arrested on Aug. 16 by a KSP trooper. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking, no operators-moped license, failure to wear a seat belt, careless driving, violation of conditions of release, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, and fugitive from another state (warrant required). Taylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple bonds totaling $8,000.