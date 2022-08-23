Fewer counties at high risk, but Ky. new-case rate remains No. 1 among the states; counties in southeast among nation’s top 10

The pandemic slacked a bit in Kentucky in the last week, but the Bluegrass State still has the highest rate of new coronavirus cases of any state, according to The New York Times.

The latest weekly Covid-19 risk map, issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows 16 fewer counties at high risk, down to 73 from 89 last week.

The CDC map shows 38 counties at medium risk and nine at low risk. Last week, 20 were at medium risk and 11 were at low risk.

In high-risk counties, the CDC recommends that you wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.

If you live in a medium or high-risk county, the CDC advises wearing a well-fitting mask when indoors and in public and to consider getting tested before having social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick and consider wearing a mask when indoors when you are with them.

The Times , which updates its figures at least daily, shows that new cases in the state have declined 18 percent in the last two weeks, but Kentucky still has the highest new-case rate among the states for the last seven days. Puerto Rico and Guam have higher rates, but they are not states.

The Times shows McCreary County with the highest rate of any county or county equivalent in the nation, with Perry County second. Rockcastle, Harlan and Knott counties are fifth, sixth and seventh.