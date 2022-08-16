SKCTC offering EMT training

Those looking to change their career path may consider becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are currently offering a training program for individuals wanting to get their career start.

Erica Farmer Miller of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College took the time to share information on the program.

“Right now, we are offering an EMT Class on the Middlesboro campus and the Harlan campus,” Miller said. “Harlan campus does have spots available.”

Miller explained the classes begin soon.

“It’s set to start Tuesday, Aug. 16,” Farmer said. “It will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.”

Miller noted while it would be preferable to be signed up early, there may still be time to enroll even if classes have already started.

According to Miller, the program is Work Ready Scholarship eligible.

“Work Ready Kentucky is a scholarship for students who do not already have an associate degree or higher and are going into a short-term certificate program,” Miller said. “Almost anything in allied health is eligible, as are a business, IT, welding, about any of our technical classes.”

Miller went over the process to receive a Work Ready Scholarship.

“To get the Work Ready Scholarship, you have to apply for FAFSA,” Miller said. “You can go to https://studentaid.gov/ and apply yourself, or you can come out to one of our campuses, and somebody will help you apply.”

Miller said the Work Ready Scholarship pays for tuition costs. She also talked about what students can expect out of the program.

“It is a short-term certificate program,” Miller said. “They will receive a certificate and be an Emergency Medical Technician.”

Miller added the high demand for EMT personnel in Harlan County and the surrounding area.

To be certified as an EMT, students must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

“If they don’t have a high school diploma or GED, we can get them enrolled in the program and still take the class and at the same time get their GED.”

Miller mentioned that SKCTC also offers a short-term phlebotomy class which starts at approximately the same time at the Harlan and Pineville campuses.

“They’ll get a certificate for phlebotomy,” Miller said. “That is basically working in a lab, clinic, or hospital.”

Miller emphasized there is still time to enroll.

“It’s not too late,” Miller said. “You can still get enrolled. Just call me at 606-273-8099 or 606-248-2180.”