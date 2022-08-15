Crumbly Chicken

By Sarah Condley

Columnist

Chicken was on the menu for our evening meal, and I started looking through the stash of recipes I have collected over the years to try something different. What I found was one I’d looked at several times over the years but hadn’t made it. In 2006, I printed the recipe off the website www.flavorsofkentucky.com. Virgie Holder of Winchester had submitted it – now isn’t that a neat coincidence?

I wasn’t in the mood to spend much time in the kitchen preparing supper, and this recipe sounded pretty simple. I didn’t have a frying chicken, but I did have boneless chicken breast, which I used.

After melting the butter, I put the dry ingredients in a bowl and started dipping the chicken pieces one at a time into the butter and then the crumb mixture. Onto a foil-lined baking sheet, the chicken went, and in a matter of minutes, the chicken went into the oven.

Since the chicken I was using was boneless, I didn’t bake it for an hour; I baked it for about 40 minutes.

Everything else was on the table when it came out of the oven, and we were ready to eat supper.

Brad blessed the food, and we began to eat. This chicken was tender, juicy, and delicious. The flavor of the garlic and parmesan cheese really pleased my taste buds. I want to thank Ms. Holder for submitting that recipe so long ago because it’s a definite “Nailed It,” and I look forward to making it again when I want supper on the table without a lot of fuss.

Recipe and Cooking Instructions

• 1 medium frying chicken

• 1 1/2 sticks margarine, melted

• 1 cup bread crumbs

• 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

• 1 teaspoon garlic salt

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Cut up chicken. Dip chicken pieces in melted margarine. Mix together bread crumbs, grated cheese, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Roll chicken in mixture and arrange in a shallow baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.