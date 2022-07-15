Bertha Estep, 99

Bertha Estep, age 99, of Benham, departed this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 29, 1923 to the late Nicholas and Catherine Kluck. Bertha was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Cumberland for 66 years and was employed by the Harlan County School System and Belk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Estep; granddaughter, Stacey Brock; grandson, Robb Estep; great granddaughter, Brittany Bauer; five brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by four sons, James (Patricia) Estep, Carmel, IN; Charles (Brenda) Estep, Corbin, KY; Dickie (Gail) Estep, Lancaster, SC; and Eddie (Linda) Estep, Benham, KY; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; special friends, John and Myra Engle and Sid Graham; and numerous other family and friends mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be conducted Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Cecil Fry Cemetery, Pennington Gap, Virginia, with Reverend Roger Colinger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in her honor to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 486, Cumberland, KY 40823 or Benham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 128, Benham, KY 40807.

Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Estep family.