Little league all stars announced

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Harlan Little League has announced its All-Star teams.

Baseball

Under 8-Years-Old: Grant Caldwell, Cian Garland, Easton Halcomb, Maddox Helton, Madilyn Helton, Deacon Lisenbee, Weston Nolan, Sawyer Shackleford, Lakin Smith, Landen Spurlock, Colt Sullivan and Waylon Taylor.

Coaches are Anthony Nolan, Doug Caldwell and Jake Spurlock.

Nine-and 10-Year-Old: Gabriel Helton, Seth Johnson, Maddox Landa, Brantley McCarthur, Bryson Millis, Jesse Pendergrass, Judah Shope, Landen Smith, Brylee Southerland and Nate Thomas.

Coaches are Steven Johnson, Frank Shope Jr., and Chris Southerland.

11-and 12-Year-Old: Zach Boggs, Brodi Brock, Cameron Brock, Win Cooper, Carter Caldwell, Myles Jenkins, Bryson Kelly, Dawson Parker, Tucker Sullivan and Andrew Vance.

Coaches are Jared Boggs, Jerry Cooper and Michael Sutton.

Softball

Nine-and 10-Year-Old: Madison Barrett, Chloe Brock, Adelynn Burgan, Aniston Burton, Khloe Daniels, Madilyn Fields, Ryleigh Goins, Andrea Napier, JaLynn Pennington, Campbell Thompson, Brylie Wilson and Caylee Ann Yount.

Coaches are Rhileigh Alred and Courtney Burgan.

Tri-City Little League also named its All-Star teams.

Baseball

Coach pitch: Truitt Baldwin, Kegan Caudill, Ella Creech, Emmitt Halcomb, Brennan Huddleston, McKenzie Huff, Hutton Sherman, Peyton Sherman, Trace Staten, Javontae Stewart, Tyson Surber and Jakari Tinsley.

Coaches are Kainer Caudill, Sean Halcomb, Scott Sherman and Randy Surber.

11-and 12-Year-Old: Bryson Boggs, Carson Clark, Colbie Clay, Elijah Creech, Hunter Fuson, Hayden Grace, Brayden Howard, Kyllian Jackson, Brayan Perez, Byron Shepherd and J.D. Wilson.

The coaches are Drew Baldwin, Stephen Creech and James Howard.

Softball

11-and 12-Year-Old: Lexi Adams, Sienna Banks, Lilly Blair, Lexi Boggs, Lexi Foutch, Daelyn Garland, Julionna Johnson, Peyton Lewis, Aly Sherman, Jordyn Smith and Katelyn Smith.

Coaches are Melissa Adams, Colleen Pendleton, Scott Sherman and Corky Tackett.