Harlan County Public Record

Civil Lawsuits

• Stephanie R. Green vs. Rodney L. Messer — child support.

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society vs. Steven Caldwell, et al. — foreclosure.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jerry Wayne Elliott, et al. — automobile dispute.

• Randy Junior Adkins vs. Angela Adkins — dissolution of marriage.

• Jeremiah Rigney vs. Paige Nicole Amrams — custody.

• Johnny Terry, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.

• Eastman Credit Union vs. Tommy Shackleford — contract dispute.

• Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Marshall Ward — credit card debt collection.

• Gonnevieve Stamper vs. Danny Willard Jones Jr. — custody.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Gillis Randolph Gilbert, et al. — automobile dispute.

• Melissa Wright vs. Franklin D. Shumate III — child support.

• Ashley White Bargo vs. Jacob Bargo — dissolution of marriage.

• Amy Wiles vs. Christopher Wiles — dissolution of marriage.

• Katie Graham vs. Casey Belcher — custody.

• Byron Johnson vs. Elizabeth Akers — custody.

• Brittany D. Williams vs. Shawn D. Williams — child support and medical insurance.

• Gaither D. Medley vs. Jessica Nicole Medley — child support.

• Richard Parrott, et al., vs. Bridgett Parrott, et al. — grandparent visitation.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Regina May Linder, et al. — foreclosure.

• Christopher Peace, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.

• Derek Stephen Mills vs. Kacie Lilann Mills — custody.

• Discover Bank vs. Akbar Hussain — credit card debt collection.

• Gene Colinger vs. Lucy Hamilton — custody.

• Patricia A. Hatfield vs. Ruby E. Mason — child support and medical insurance.

• Joseph A. Rhodes vs. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company — automobile dispute.

• Lisa A. Hurst vs. Robert Peace — child support.

• Justin Carmical vs. Emily Carmical — dissolution of marriage.

• Mikayla Wade vs. Pearl Lee Stepp III — dissolution of marriage.

• Mellie Sue Ewing vs. Michael David Boggs — dissolution of marriage.

• Brandon Osborne vs. Tayler Osborne — dissolution of marriage.

• Dennis Bray vs. Emily Cheek — dissolution of marriage.

• Elizabeth Ann Smith, et al., vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, et al. — medical malpractice.

• James D. Brock vs. Missy L. Brock — dissolution of marriage.

• Ashley Holley vs. Crystal Gosnell — custody.

• LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Vanessa Cox — credit card debt collection.

• Eugene Farley vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.

• Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Shirley Blair — contract dispute.

• Hearthside Bank vs. Robin Gayle Reed, et al. — foreclosure.

District Court

• Clayton Tony Fultz II, 22, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no tail lights — continued for jury trial Feb. 21, 2023.

• Timothy Ray Hall, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — continued for jury trial Feb. 21.

• Dustin R. Massingale, 37, of Loyall, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial Feb. 21.

• Pete Rowe, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations — continued for jury trial Feb. 21.

• Kenny Roy Stamper, 47, illegal take/pursue any bear, regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $893 (firearm forfeited); other charge, dismissed.

• Britt Anglian, 41, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — continued for review Aug. 8.

• Jamie Baker, 33, of Benham, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.

• Jamie L. Baker, 33, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury), third-degree terroristic threatening — waived to grand jury.

• Marcus Brock, 59, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, no violent contact with victim).

• Ralph Calyborn, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail (probated 24 months).

• Benny R. Coots, 43, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — dismissed at request of complaining witness.

• Bryan Harris, 43, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Dustin S. Hutchins, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Jennifer Jones, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 21.

• Amy Lake, 51, of Evarts, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), first-degree disorderly conduct — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Amy M. Lake, 51, of Evarts, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 7.

• John D. Miracle, 53, of Wallins, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), careless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Derrick Logan Polly, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, booster seat violations, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no tail lights — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Donna J. Rader, 51, of London, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, no violent contact with victim).

• Jared Ratliff, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for pretrial conference July 11.

• Jared Nicholas Ratliff, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for pretrial conference July 11.

• Jared Nicholas Ratliff, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for pretrial conference July 11.

• Donnie Riechman, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed, signed peace bond.

• Elizabeth R. Tolliver, 47, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Kristi Turner, 45, of Loyall, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Rachel Wynn, 32, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $243; other charge, dismissed.

• Johnathan Caldwell, 39, second-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

• Joshua Lee, 25, of Cumberland, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Brandon Saylor, 36, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Tammy Saylor, 47, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail (probated 24 months).

• Terry Lee Siler Jr., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school.

• Byrd Smith, 38, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $55 (court costs waived).

• Byrd Smith, 38, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Eric Jason Smith, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Calvin Turner, 65, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Property Transfers

• Pete Fee to Pine Mountain Land, LLC., tract or parcel of land at Dayhoit — state tax $23.50.

• Roy Lee and Virginia Darlene Gross to Curtis Cottrell Jr., and Shannon Cottrell, property in Harlan County — state tax $150.

• Matthew E. Ward and Aprill A. Richmond to John and Brenda York, property in Harlan County — state tax $7.50.

• Brian K. and Lisa M. Hall to Nunnelley-Patel Land Company, LLC., tracts or parcels of land at Baxter — state tax $12.

• Angela Marie Halcomb and Kevin Blair to Stacey McKnight, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $25.

• Kathy Daniels, et al., to Teddy Earl Perkins, property near Kenvir — state tax $40.

• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $26.

• James R. Couch to Brenda Jean Reddington, tract or parcel of land at Ages — state tax $35.

• Charles Sergent to Melissa Nolan, tract of land in Harlan County — state tax $25.

• Earl F. Croushorn II and Deloria Susan Croushorn, et al., to Penny McFadden, et al., property in Harlan County — state tax $49.

• Misty Adkins to Michelle Maggard, property on Bailey’s Creek — state tax $10.

• Douglas Prewitt and Frances Bragdon Nelson to Douglas Prewitt Nelson, et al., property in Harlan County.