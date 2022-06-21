Suspected fentanyl pills seized in Harlan County

A man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking and possession following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 119.

According to a news release, Appalachia Narcotics Investigations (ANI) with the assistance of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the highway near Cumberland Monday.

A search of the vehicle was uncovered 334 illegal pills, including 232 suspected pressed fentanyl pills, 90 suspected Darvocet pills, and 12 suspected Xanax pills. Approximately 20 grams of crystal meth and $1,557 were also found.

ANI believes the suspects, Richard Wilson and Janet Hullett of Lexington, were traveling from the Bluegrass region to the Tri-Cities area specifically to traffic narcotics.

Wilson was charged with multiple counts of 1st and 2nd degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hullet faces multiple counts of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of giving an officer false identifying information, a count of possession of drug paraphernalia and several other outstanding warrants. This case remains under investigation by ANI.

ANI is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.