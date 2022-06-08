Jones, Robinson bring home state title

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County’s WIlliam Jones and Seth Robinson claimed the unified shot put state championship in Class 2A in Lexington last week.

The throw by the juniors was 62′ and 9.75″

It also marked the second straight championship for Robinson.

Junior Lady Bear Taylor Lunsford was third in the shot put at 33-5.75.

HC’s Matthew Yeary, a senior, took fifth place in the 300 low hurdles and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Lady Bears Madison Daniels finished nine in the Pole Vault.

Harlan senior Cade Middleton finished well at the Class A Championship in Lexington.

Middleton took third place in the shot put and fifth in the discus.

The Green Dragons placed eighth place in the 4×200 relay and ninth place in the 4×100 relay.

The team included junior Kaleb McLendon, freshman Darius Akal, junior Jaedyn Gist and senior Johann Gist.